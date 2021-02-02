Flutter Entertainment creates new director of Inclusion and Diversity role

London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has appointed Greg McCaw to the newly created role of group director of inclusion and diversity.

McCaw will be instrumental in developing and executing the group’s Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) strategy and will work with the board, business leaders and HR colleagues to identify training and development opportunities for staff.

He will also chair the I&D Committee and will report into group chief people officer Caroline Ross.

“I’m delighted to welcome Greg to the team,” said Ross. “He brings a wealth of experience, which the wider group will benefit from as we continue to shape our inclusion and diversity strategy. Our goal is for all colleagues to feel a shared sense of ownership in our business.

“We want to build on our foundations to be a truly inclusive place to work, one where difference is celebrated and valued, because it is only when we all understand the role we play that will we really shift the dial. I’m really excited about what we can achieve together.”

Most recently, McCaw served as head of inclusion and people engagement at Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG), where he worked closely with the company’s leadership team to build an inclusion strategy.

Prior to SBG, he worked for New Look where he served as senior HR business partner for the UK & Ireland, introducing partners such as Stonewall and ENEI to further the retailer’s efforts in the I&D space.

Commenting on the new role, McCaw said: “Stepping into this newly created role is beyond doubt one of the most exciting opportunities I have ever embarked on.

“Already I’ve seen a willingness and commitment to developing a strong strategy for Inclusion and Diversity at all levels within this organisation, especially from senior leaders, where it can make a real impact.”

