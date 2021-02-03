Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

Gaming supplier Relax Gaming has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Alba Monroy as senior business development manager.

Monroy has joined Relax’s Gibraltar office and will be responsible for expanding the supplier’s UK presence and leveraging her knowledge of Spanish and LatAm markets as she works towards territorial and account management growth.

She joins Relax from Microgaming, where she spent the last three years as senior account manager and commercial manager for Spain. Prior to this, she also held roles at Paysafe Group and IGT.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome someone of Alba’s calibre to our talented team,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “She has a proven track record in managing key clients and brings with her a wealth of experience and jurisdictional knowledge.

“Relax is at an exciting juncture offering both quality and differentiation. New markets and expansion plans are a priority and we know Alba is the right person to assist in driving this vision forward.”

Commenting on her new role, Monroy said: “Relax is a company that I have long admired and I’m eager to begin my venture with the team.

“The company’s rapid expansion means I’ll be joining at an exciting time; I’m looking forward to working amongst some of the industry’s best and delivering strong growth for Relax, its partners and its customers.”