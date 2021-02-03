This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

3rd February 2021 9:10 am GMT
Relax Gaming

Gaming supplier Relax Gaming has strengthened its commercial team with the appointment of Alba Monroy as senior business development manager.

Monroy has joined Relax’s Gibraltar office and will be responsible for expanding the supplier’s UK presence and leveraging her knowledge of Spanish and LatAm markets as she works towards territorial and account management growth.

She joins Relax from Microgaming, where she spent the last three years as senior account manager and commercial manager for Spain. Prior to this, she also held roles at Paysafe Group and IGT.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome someone of Alba’s calibre to our talented team,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “She has a proven track record in managing key clients and brings with her a wealth of experience and jurisdictional knowledge.

“Relax is at an exciting juncture offering both quality and differentiation. New markets and expansion plans are a priority and we know Alba is the right person to assist in driving this vision forward.”

Commenting on her new role, Monroy said: “Relax is a company that I have long admired and I’m eager to begin my venture with the team.

“The company’s rapid expansion means I’ll be joining at an exciting time; I’m looking forward to working amongst some of the industry’s best and delivering strong growth for Relax, its partners and its customers.”

Related Tags
Casino Gibraltar Relax Gaming Slots United Kingdom
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Relax Gaming announces Gamshy as newest Powered By partner

Relax Gaming unveils new Kluster Krystals Megaclusters slot

4ThePlayer.com secures seven-figure investment ahead of US expansion

Daring to be different

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

Scientific Games seals licensing deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Relax Gaming expands Powered By platform with 1X2 Network deal

Relax Gaming rolls out new Frequent Flyer slot game

Relax Gaming launches slots portfolio with Pinnacle

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games