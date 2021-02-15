Svenska Spel names new head of lottery sales and marketing

Swedish state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel has appointed Christina Kilström as head of sales and marketing for its core lottery division.

Kilström joins Svenska Spel Tur from the Stockholm Fair, where she served as marketing and communications director since October 2018.

“I am very happy to welcome Christina Kilström to Svenska Spel Tur,” said Anna Romboli, business area manager at Svenska Spel Tur. “Her experience in customer experience, digital development, sales and brands from Coca-Cola, ebay, Vattenfall and most recently the Stockholm Fair will be a great asset.

“It is an exciting time where strong brands and the ability to adapt to a rapidly changing world and new customer habits are more important than ever. I also look forward to Christina with her background in digital transformation to contribute with an agile and inclusive leadership.”

In her new role, Kilström will be responsible for the marketing of lottery games including Triss, Lotto, Eurojackpot and Keno.

“Svenska Spel is a very exciting company and an inspiring and fun workplace,” she said. “With a strong position in the gaming market where last year we had a record year regarding the number of millionaire winning customers, our connection to sports, solid gaming responsibility and strong brands such as Triss and Lotto, we realize both small and big dreams.

“I really look forward to working with my talented employees to lead and develop the gaming experience of the future in a sustainable way, not least now at a stage where the outside world and customer movements place demands on both our sales and marketing.”