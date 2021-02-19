This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings names new chief compliance officer

19th February 2021 10:00 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has appointed Jennifer Aguiar as its new chief compliance officer.

Reporting directly to CEO Jason Robins, the new role will see Aguiar take responsibility for all corporate compliance and enterprise risk management at DraftKings.

She has been with the the company since June 2016 as head of compliance and risk, leading the development of its internal compliance program from the ground up.

Aguiar replaces Tim Dent, who has served as chief compliance officer since 2013 and will now serve as senior vice president of regulatory operations before transitioning to a consultant role later in 2021.

“Jennifer has been an instrumental asset to our organization, successfully navigating the company through the emergence of daily fantasy sports and the state-by-state licensing and regulatory process,” said Robins. “The compliance framework developed by Jennifer has been a critical element in positioning DraftKings to enter new states quickly following the legalization of sports betting and iGaming.

“She has created a culture of compliance at DraftKings and will continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s growth.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down 0.99 per cent at $58.28 per share in New York Thursday.

