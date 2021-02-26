DraftKings names baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr as special advisor

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has named baseball legend and entrepreneur Cal Ripken Jr as a special advisor to the company’s board.

Ripken, who played 21 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles, will lend strategic insights to the board and CEO Jason Robins on key company initiatives and will also become a DraftKings equity holder.

“Cal Ripken Jr embodies the qualities of perseverance and integrity we value so highly at DraftKings, and on behalf of the entire company I want to extend our warmest welcome to him as a special advisor,” said Robins. “We are inspired not only by Cal’s historic playing days, but also his current work to cultivate new generations of ballplayers. His unique combination of leadership, longevity and business acumen ensure that we will receive invaluable strategic counsel.”

Ripken enjoyed a Hall of Fame Major League Baseball career and is one of only ten players in history with more than 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. He is best known for his streak of playing 2,632 consecutive games.

Since retiring from MLB after the 2001 season, Ripken has transitioned into a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and corporate speaker.

Among other key business initiatives, Ripken will advise DraftKings on company strategy, product development and marketing activities as the operator prepares for the upcoming 2021 MLB Opening Day on 1 April.

“The game I played for so many years has greatly benefitted from technological advances, and I cannot say enough about DraftKings’ importance as a catalyst, innovator and disruptor to enhance the game for modern baseball fans and others,” said Ripken. “I am honored to bring my experience to DraftKings through this special advisor position and become part of a company that is already essential for fan engagement while still only scratching the surface of its full potential.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 4.10 per cent lower at $57.81 per share in New York Thursday.