Pragmatic Play appoints VP of commercial strategy and operations

iGaming supplier Pragmatic Play has brought in former Rank Digital head of gaming product Bhotesh Maheshwari to lead its commercial strategy.

Maheshwari will oversee commercial operations and build closer product partnerships with leading operators across Europe as vice president of commercial strategy and operations, as well as expanding Pragmatic Play’s footprint in newly regulated territories across the globe. He will also head Pragmatic Play’s Gibraltar office.

He brings more than 15 years of industry experience to the role, having previously served at William Hill, Inspired Gaming, Betfair and most recently Rank Group, where he led casino revenue and product development for online brands Grosvenorcasinos.com and Meccabingo.com.

“We are thrilled to have Bhotesh join us, and look forward to his impressive industry experience benefiting our growing team,” said Julian Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer at Pragmatic Play. “The projects he has previously been involved with and the impact they have had on development in his previous roles bode very well for his future with us.”

Maheshwari said of his new role: “I look forward to working closely with the founders and management team at Pragmatic Play which has established itself as a leading multi-product provider in our industry in a very short time. We have hugely exciting expansion plans within regulated regions and new product verticals and it’s fantastic to be embarking on this next phase of growth for the company.”