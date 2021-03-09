Gamesys Group names Tina Southall as an executive director

London-listed iGaming operator Gamesys Group has appointed chief people officer Tina Southall to the group’s board as an executive director with immediate effect.

Southall joined Gamesys in March 2014 when it was a private company to establish and lead a new People Team and served on the board prior to the company's public listing.

She has also previously held senior roles at Vodafone, Avis and the RAC.

“I am delighted to welcome Tina to the Gamesys Board,” said Gamesys Group chairman Neil Goulden. “She has been at the heart of establishing the Gamesys values, our 'DNA' and a highly successful new way of working for the company during the current pandemic.

“I am confident that Tina will continue to evolve our culture as we face the future, bringing valuable insight and new perspectives to the Board.”

The board of directors of Gamesys Group is now comprised of Goulden, Southall, chief executive Lee Fenton, CFO Keith Laslop, COO Robeson Reeves, and non-executive directors Andria Vidler, Colin Sturgeon, Nigel Brewster, Jim Ryan and Katie Vanneck-Smith.

Shares in Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) were trading up 0.14 per cent at 1,436.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning after the company announced strong results for 2020.