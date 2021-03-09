This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery

Gamesys Group names Tina Southall as an executive director

9th March 2021 10:00 am GMT
Gamesys Group

London-listed iGaming operator Gamesys Group has appointed chief people officer Tina Southall to the group’s board as an executive director with immediate effect.

Southall joined Gamesys in March 2014 when it was a private company to establish and lead a new People Team and served on the board prior to the company's public listing.

She has also previously held senior roles at Vodafone, Avis and the RAC.

“I am delighted to welcome Tina to the Gamesys Board,” said Gamesys Group chairman Neil Goulden. “She has been at the heart of establishing the Gamesys values, our 'DNA' and a highly successful new way of working for the company during the current pandemic.

“I am confident that Tina will continue to evolve our culture as we face the future, bringing valuable insight and new perspectives to the Board.”

The board of directors of Gamesys Group is now comprised of Goulden, Southall, chief executive Lee Fenton, CFO Keith Laslop, COO Robeson Reeves, and non-executive directors Andria Vidler, Colin Sturgeon, Nigel Brewster, Jim Ryan and Katie Vanneck-Smith.

Shares in Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) were trading up 0.14 per cent at 1,436.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning after the company announced strong results for 2020.

Related Tags
Bingo Casino Gamesys Group United Kingdom
Related Videos
Related Articles

Gamesys profits from strong 2020 revenue growth in Asia and the UK

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Scientific Games unveils Rainbow Riches Race Day slot

Gamesys launches Megaways Casino with Big Time Gaming

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Gamesys to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth in 2020

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

The magnificent seven

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Operations

A month is a short time in the gambling sector

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

Rise in active customers drives Gamesys third quarter growth

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global