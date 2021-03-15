Neil McArthur steps down as Gambling Commission CEO

Britain’s Gambling Commission has confirmed the departure of CEO Neil McArthur after nearly fifteen years of service with the regulator.

McArthur joined the Commission in 2006 and was general counsel before rising to the role of chief executive in 2018.

During his tenure as chief executive, the Gambling Commission has gone through a significant period of change as it equips itself to meet the challenges of regulating a rapidly changing and increasingly digital gambling market.

McArthur has overseen the strengthening of protections against gambling harms through the banning of gambling on credit cards, through enhanced age verification checks and, most recently, through new requirements to build in protections to the design of online products.

He has also led moves to ensure that those impacted by gambling harms have their voices heard in the Commission’s decision making, culminating in the recent establishment of the Lived Experience Advisory Panel.

“I am proud of everything the Gambling Commission has achieved during my 15 years with the organisation,” said McArthur. “We have taken significant steps forward to make gambling fairer and safer and I know that I leave the organisation in a strong position to meet its future challenges. With a review of the Gambling Act underway now feels the right time to step away and allow a new chief executive to lead the Commission on the next stage in its journey.”

Gambling Commission chairman Bill Moyes commented: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Neil for his many years of commitment and service to the Gambling Commission. A lot has been achieved during his time here and Neil can rightly feel proud of the organisation’s progress during his tenure as chief executive.”

The Commission will shortly begin the process of recruiting a new chief executive for an interim period. This will allow the successor to current chairman Moyes, whose term of office ends later this year, to appoint a permanent chief executive.

While that recruitment process is ongoing, deputy chief executive Sarah Gardner and chief operating officer Sally Jones will jointly become acting CEO of the regulator.