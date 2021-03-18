Entain appoints Mark Gregory to board of directors

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has strengthened its board with the appointment of Mark Gregory as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Gregory has more than 35 years’ experience in a wide variety of senior leadership roles across both the financial services and retail sectors.

From 2019 to 2020 he was CEO of Merian Global Investors, leading the sale of the business to Jupiter Asset Management. Prior to that, he held the role of group chief financial officer and executive director at Legal & General Group until 2017.

During his 19-year career at Legal & General, he held a variety of other senior roles including CEO of the Savings business, managing director of the With-Profits business, director of Operations and group HR director. Before joining Legal & General, he also held senior financial and business development roles at Asda and Kingfisher.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Mark to Entain,” said Entain chairman Barry Gibson. “Mark brings extensive knowledge of financial and customer services through his lengthy career in the insurance and retail sectors.

“He is an experienced remuneration committee chair who brings deep finance and commercial expertise and will further enhance the board’s ability to support and oversee the delivery of our growth and sustainability strategy.”

Gregory has also been appointed chair of the company’s Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 1.42 per cent higher at 1,540.50 pence per share in London Thursday morning.