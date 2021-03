Sports-focused live streaming platform fuboTV has appointed Ali Ghanavati as head of regulatory technology for its new Fubo Gaming subsidiary.

Ghanavati previously spent over a decade at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), most recently serving as a gaming development representative, helping to guide operators and developers to successfully launch products across various gaming channels.

Prior to GLI, he spent over 20 years with the Technical Services Bureau (Gaming Laboratory) of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

In his [...]