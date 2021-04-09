This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Parimatch restructures senior management team

9th April 2021 7:48 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator Parimatch has established a new supervisory board alongside a restructured management team.

The new structure will see chief executive Sergey Portnov hand over his duties to Maksym Liashko and Roman Syrotian, who will serve as co-CEOs, with Liashko assuming responsibility for finance, legal, communication and admin functions, while Syrotian takes charge of IT, product, and marketing.

Liashko and Syrotian will also serve on the supervisory board alongside major shareholder Katerina Belorusskaya and non-executive consultant Marek Šmrha, with Portnov assuming the role of chairman.

The new board will be tasked with helping Parimatch to navigate through the highly competitive world of online gaming and sports betting. It will also rule on decisions such as the company’s potential Initial Public Offering and the means through which it will continue its expansion.

A search is also underway for an additional non-executive member of the board.

“Updates in the company’s structure and creating a board is an indicator of the company’s maturity and readiness,” said Portnov. “Now is the best time for such changes. I am sure that this will strengthen the brand’s strategy and will allow the large ship that is Parimatch to move along the route rapidly.”

Commenting on his new role as co-CEO, Liashko said: “For Roman [Syrotian] and me, a dual CEO structure is a logical move and consolidation of the company’s growth directions. We know our areas well, and we will do everything to implement the company’s plans to enter the next level of development.”

“Maksym and I are granted the responsibility of leading the company as co-CEO. It’s an honour for me,” added Syrotian. “Being already in excellent shape today, Parimatch has ambitions of achieving top positions on the markets all over the world. I hope to contribute to this goal by ensuring that we provide our customers with the highest quality entertainment and services.”

