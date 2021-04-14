DraftKings creates new chief media officer role

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Brian Angiolet as its first chief media officer.

Angiolet will oversee and optimize content creation and media strategy for the company and joins from Verizon Communications, where he most recently served as senior vice president and chief business officer.

During his time at Verizon, Angiolet spearheaded a number of high-profile, multi-billion-dollar content and advertising initiatives. These included broadcasting, sports and digital entertainment deals across Verizon’s Fios and media properties, partnerships with premier sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA, and oversight of Verizon Wireless’ advertising and media portfolio.

“Brian brings invaluable experience to this new chief media officer position and deeply understands how the virtuous circle among sports, gaming, and content has the potential to boost engagement,” said DraftKings co-founder, CEO and chairman Jason Robins.

“As our media presence grows with the acquisition of VSiN, among other strategic moves, Brian’s creative ideas and insightful perspectives will further propel the possibilities of DraftKings content. Our warmest welcome to Brian, and we’re thrilled to have him aboard.”

Commenting on his appointment, Angiolet said: “The DraftKings arrow is pointing straight up and I see massive opportunity to unleash this platform and integrate it with the world of content.

“To me it’s all about enhancing the experience we provide, and I look forward to working alongside the team and our partners at this important juncture for the company.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 2.09 per cent higher at $59.24 per share in New York Tuesday.