GameCo expands team with new senior executive appointments

Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has strengthened its senior management team with new appointments to bolster its game development, compliance and project management efforts.

These new hires will help GameCo grow its retail and iGaming businesses, with Barry Iremonger joining as lead games designer, Michael Low as vice president of technology, and Gabriel Moraga as compliance director.

Iremonger brings with him 15 years’ experience in game development and design industry, including roles at Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Animation, and 20th Century Fox. He has also worked at IGT, Scientific Games (Bally Technologies), Microgaming, and Novomatic, and will be responsible for the creative and math design for GameCo’s game titles.

Low brings substantial management experience to GameCo, from startups to larger established organizations, and will lead GameCo’s retail and technology team in developing the company’s game library. His previous roles have been at Synergy Blue, Microsoft, Sierra Online, and Aristocrat, among others.

Finally, Moraga has 16 years of experience in the compliance and legal fields, most recently serving as director of compliance for Gamblit Gaming. He previously worked at Ainsworth Game Technology.

“With our rapid growth and innovation-first strategy, GameCo continues to expand and build out a team of highly-qualified industry veterans to further enhance our products and services,” said GameCo’s newly appointed CEO Adam Rosenberg. “We love making games and true innovation requires a strong team. We’re thrilled to have Barry, Michael, and Gabe bring their expertise in making and delivering great games into regulated markets.”

All three new recruits will report directly to GameCo chief financial officer and chief administrative officer Art Hamilton.