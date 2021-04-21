This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

RSI strengthens investor relations with newly created role

21st April 2021 9:52 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive

New York-listed sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has appointed Lauren Seiler as associate vice president of investor relations and development.

Seiler will lead RSI’s investor relations efforts, while also working with the team to drive RSI’s growth, development and M&A initiatives.

She brings over 17 years of diversified Wall Street experience to RSI, with 12 of those years being gaming-centric. As a long-time industry specialist, she brings an in-depth knowledge of iGaming, sports wagering, land-based operations and finance, along with extensive relationships within the buy and sell-side investor communities.

“Lauren brings a strong network of relationships and experience with both the sell-side and buy-side communities and a deep knowledge of the capital markets,” said RSI chief financial officer Kyle Sauers. “Her financial and strategic skills will be a great asset as we continue to grow RSI as a leader in online gaming.”

Commenting on her new role, Seiler said: “I am honored to join the world-class team at RSI during such an exciting time of growth. We are in the early stages of development for the greater iGaming and sports betting markets, and Rush Street Interactive is uniquely positioned as a best-in-class operator to both gain share in existing jurisdictions and lead the charge into future jurisdictions around the globe.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NSQ:RSI) closed 7.18 per cent lower at $12.67 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Finance iGaming Rush Street Interactive Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

William Hill rolls out online casino in West Virginia

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Boss Media pioneer plots second coming with Playstar

Pariplay strengthens US foothold with GAN supply deal

RSI launches BetRivers.com casino in West Virginia

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour – April 2021

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

BetMGM teams up with US sports radio broadcaster Audacy

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Rush Street Interactive revenue soars to $278.5m in 2020

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Global aspirations becoming a reality at Aspire Global

Rush Street Interactive gains market access to Ohio, Maryland and Missouri

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global