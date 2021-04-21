RSI strengthens investor relations with newly created role

New York-listed sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has appointed Lauren Seiler as associate vice president of investor relations and development.

Seiler will lead RSI’s investor relations efforts, while also working with the team to drive RSI’s growth, development and M&A initiatives.

She brings over 17 years of diversified Wall Street experience to RSI, with 12 of those years being gaming-centric. As a long-time industry specialist, she brings an in-depth knowledge of iGaming, sports wagering, land-based operations and finance, along with extensive relationships within the buy and sell-side investor communities.

“Lauren brings a strong network of relationships and experience with both the sell-side and buy-side communities and a deep knowledge of the capital markets,” said RSI chief financial officer Kyle Sauers. “Her financial and strategic skills will be a great asset as we continue to grow RSI as a leader in online gaming.”

Commenting on her new role, Seiler said: “I am honored to join the world-class team at RSI during such an exciting time of growth. We are in the early stages of development for the greater iGaming and sports betting markets, and Rush Street Interactive is uniquely positioned as a best-in-class operator to both gain share in existing jurisdictions and lead the charge into future jurisdictions around the globe.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NSQ:RSI) closed 7.18 per cent lower at $12.67 per share in New York Tuesday.