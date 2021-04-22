This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gisele Bündchen joins DraftKings as special advisor for ESG initiatives

22nd April 2021 7:29 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has named environmental activist Gisele Bündchen as a special advisor for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

As outlined in its recently released inaugural ESG report, DraftKings is committed to fighting global sustainable development challenges, including climate change, in alignment with the U.N.’s sustainability development goals.

In collaboration with Bündchen, DraftKings has set a goal of planting 1m trees by Earth Day 2022. As an initial step, the operator has launched several opportunities for customers to directly support the effort, including through charity daily fantasy sports contests and free-to-play pools.

In coordination with the Arbor Day Foundation, DraftKings has pledged to plant the first 100,000 trees in a number of US states, including California, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont and Virginia.

“Gisele Bündchen is a global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes,” said DraftKings chief executive Jason Robins. “I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching.”

Bündchen commented: “I look forward to working with the DraftKings board of directors in continuing to find ways to make the most positive impacts through meaningful social and environmental initiatives. It is very important for successful corporations to make the necessary shifts in ESG initiatives to truly make a difference on a global level.

“In today’s world, in my opinion, it isn’t enough for companies to just be successful financially. Companies have to be successful in ALL areas, including social impact and sustainability initiatives that impact the future for all of us around the world.”

Bündchen is a prominent supporter of numerous environmental and social projects, including Projeto Água Limpa (Clean Water Project), which implements sustainable environmental water management systems near her hometown in Brazil.

In 2020 she launched the Viva a Vida initiative, which raised funds to plant over 260,000 trees along the Xingu and Araguaia River in the Brazilian Amazon Rainforest. Bündchen has also served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environmental Program since 2009.

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 5.51 per cent higher at $58.78 per share in New York Wednesday.

