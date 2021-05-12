Blueprint Gaming strengthens Senior Account Management team

Slot developer Blueprint Gaming has appointed Annemarie Reedijk to its senior account management team in the Netherlands.

Reedijk previously spent 12 years in business development with land-based casino equipment supplier TCS John Huxley and will aid Blueprint's expansion into new markets.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Blueprint, working with the leading brand in igaming and experience the fast-paced and growing online sector,” Reedijk said of her new role.

“The experience from my previous role sets me up perfectly for this new challenge and I can’t wait to get started. With the Netherlands set to open its doors in the coming months, it’s an exciting time to join the developer and I’ll be working hard to ensure we’re at the forefront of this newly regulated territory.”

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “Having worked with Annemarie previously in the land-based casino sector, I’m delighted to bring her into the online sector with Blueprint.

“She has more than a decade’s experience in the industry and will undoubtedly be a great asset to the Blueprint team. We’re in a strong position to penetrate new markets in Europe and progress with our international expansion plans.”