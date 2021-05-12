This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

Matt King to step down as CEO of FanDuel

12th May 2021 8:11 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook
Playtech

FanDuel Group chief executive Matt King will leave the business once a suitable successor is identified.

He has served as CEO of the sports betting and daily fantasy sports operator since his return to the company in 2017, having previously served as its chief financial officer between 2014 and 2016.

FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday that King has agreed to remain with the business while a search for his replacement is underway, with the change in leadership likely to affect the timing of any potential US listing.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt for his considerable contribution in helping to make FanDuel the US market leader it is today,” said Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter Entertainment.

“FanDuel has achieved so much in the three years since PASPA was repealed and that is due in no small part to Matt's leadership and the strong team built around him. While we will be sorry to see him leave, he leaves the business in great shape. We are starting the process of looking for a new CEO for FanDuel and we remain focused on maintaining our leadership position in the US market.”

Commenting on his decision to leave the business, King said: “It has been a privilege to lead FanDuel over the last four years through what has been an incredibly exciting period for the company. With FanDuel well positioned for the next chapter of its growth and always an entrepreneur at heart, now is the time for me to take on new opportunities as the next step in my career.

“I want to thank Peter and the whole Flutter team for their unwavering support since acquiring FanDuel three years ago. I have no doubt that the business will continue to go from strength to strength and I wish all of my colleagues the very best for the future as they pursue the next stage of growth.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) closed 4.88 per cent lower at 13,355.00 pence per share in London Tuesday, prior to this morning’s announcement.

Related Tags
FanDuel Flutter Entertainment
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

William Hill and FanDuel drive Iowa online sportsbook growth in April

Record month in Illinois as March sports betting wagers hit $633.6m

WynnBET expands into Tennessee with Memphis Grizzlies partnership

FOX Corp acquires sports media and betting affiliate Outkick Media

FanDuel extends Scientific Games partnership to Illinois and Indiana

Flutter Entertainment benefits from strong online growth in Q1

Tennessee sports market grows to $205.9m in March

Virginia set for record March as Q1 sports betting wagers reach $628.7m

BetMGM takes lead in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market

Pennsylvania tops $1bn in betting and gaming revenue in Q1 2021

NFL signs sports betting partnerships with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate Indiana betting market in March

Illinois sportsbooks handle hits $509.8m in February

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Wazdan
G2E
Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming