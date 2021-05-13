FDJ Group names Andy Wright as new Sporting Group CEO

FDJ Group has appointed Andy Wright as the chief executive of its sports betting technology and trading division Sporting Group.

Wright replaces Simon Trim, who is stepping down after 23 years at the company, having served for the past five years as CEO and overseen the successful integration of Sporting Group into FDJ Group following its acquisition in June 2019.

Wright has over twenty years experience in senior leadership roles across multiple jurisdictions within the gambling sector, most recently leading Tabcorp’s Wagering arm in Australia, prior to which he served as group trading director for Ladbrokes.

Trim will remain with the business over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition in leadership.

“I would like to thank Simon Trim for his dedication and stewardship over the years and the achievements of Sporting until today, building strong brands and making an impact on its markets,” said FDJ Group executive vice president of technology and international Xavier Etienne. “FDJ Group respects his decision and believes leading a business such as Sporting Group with its exciting plans for the future requires strong experience in the industry.

“Andy Wright has a unique blend of skills in many relevant areas for Sporting Group and FDJ Group. Along with his operational capabilities and recognized leadership, he is the perfect fit for us to further enhance the execution of our strategy.”

Following his appointment, Wright said: “I am delighted to join Sporting Group at this exciting period of its evolution. I have admired its excellence of pricing, trading and risk management for many years and how it has leveraged this capability and the Sporting Index brand awareness to expand its B2B operation with Sporting Solutions across the globe.”