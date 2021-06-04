PointsBet appoints chief commercial officer for Canada expansion

Sydney-listed PointsBet is looking to launch its sports betting products and services in Canada after appointing Nic Sulsky as chief commercial officer for its Canadian operations.

Sulsky formerly served as president of Monkey Knife Fight, the third-largest US daily fantasy sports operator which was recently acquired by Bally’s Corporation.

Prior to that, he co-founded in-game fantasy platform InGamer, which launched in 2010 in partnership with CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

PointsBet's first hire in Canada marks the operator’s inaugural step toward its strategy of building a Canadian leadership team for the potential Canadian marketplace.

“I'm thrilled to be joining PointsBet,” said Sulsky. “This is an international company embracing what it means to be Canadian, and its commitment to providing a made-in-Canada platform for Canadian fans was the deciding factor for me in taking on this role.

“Now that the legalization of single-game sports betting is close to final approval by the federal government, I'm looking forward to launching a truly Canadian platform that will not only provide good jobs in an exciting industry, but also offer Canadian fans an entertaining and engaging experience like no other.”

Following passage by the Canadian House of Commons, bill (C-218) to legalize single-event sports betting is now awaiting Senate approval.

“PointsBet is excited to welcome Nic to the team, adding strong talent that knows how to build first-class gaming brands while possessing a deep understanding of the Canadian landscape,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken.

“With legislation now before the Canadian Senate, our hope is that this will be the first of many Canadian hires as we work to ensure our Canadian leadership team both understands and reflects the unique characteristics of the Canadian sports environment and its millions of loyal fans.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) gained 0.56 per cent to close at AUD$12.50 per share in Sydney Friday.