This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

PointsBet appoints chief commercial officer for Canada expansion

4th June 2021 9:33 am GMT
PointsBet
Playtech

Sydney-listed PointsBet is looking to launch its sports betting products and services in Canada after appointing Nic Sulsky as chief commercial officer for its Canadian operations.

Sulsky formerly served as president of Monkey Knife Fight, the third-largest US daily fantasy sports operator which was recently acquired by Bally’s Corporation.

Prior to that, he co-founded in-game fantasy platform InGamer, which launched in 2010 in partnership with CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

PointsBet's first hire in Canada marks the operator’s inaugural step toward its strategy of building a Canadian leadership team for the potential Canadian marketplace.

“I'm thrilled to be joining PointsBet,” said Sulsky. “This is an international company embracing what it means to be Canadian, and its commitment to providing a made-in-Canada platform for Canadian fans was the deciding factor for me in taking on this role.

“Now that the legalization of single-game sports betting is close to final approval by the federal government, I'm looking forward to launching a truly Canadian platform that will not only provide good jobs in an exciting industry, but also offer Canadian fans an entertaining and engaging experience like no other.”

Following passage by the Canadian House of Commons, bill (C-218) to legalize single-event sports betting is now awaiting Senate approval.

“PointsBet is excited to welcome Nic to the team, adding strong talent that knows how to build first-class gaming brands while possessing a deep understanding of the Canadian landscape,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken.

“With legislation now before the Canadian Senate, our hope is that this will be the first of many Canadian hires as we work to ensure our Canadian leadership team both understands and reflects the unique characteristics of the Canadian sports environment and its millions of loyal fans.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) gained 0.56 per cent to close at AUD$12.50 per share in Sydney Friday.

Related Tags
Australia Canada PointsBet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Itai Pazner
Pontus Lindwall
Related Articles

Scientific Games acquires BetBuilder specialist SportCast

PointsBet named gaming partner of WNBA

Penn National Gaming to launch Barstool Sportsbook online In Indiana

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Record month in Illinois as March sports betting wagers hit $633.6m

PointsBet enters US racing market with Premier Turf Club acquisition

Ohio lawmakers to consider sports betting and iLottery

PointsBet launches inaugural iGaming platform in Michigan

Genius Sports acquires free-to-play games provider FanHub

Strong Q3 for PointsBet as Australia and US handle soars

PointsBet signs exclusive sponsorship of Colorado golf tournament

PointsBet completes acquisition of Banach Technology

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate Indiana betting market in March

Illinois sportsbooks handle hits $509.8m in February

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution