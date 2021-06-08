This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Penn National Gaming adds Vimla Black-Gupta to board of directors

8th June 2021 7:31 am GMT
New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of marketing specialist Vimla Black-Gupta.

Black-Gupta is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of marketing experience in luxury goods, global beauty and wellness.

She currently serves as chief marketing officer (CMO) and executive vice president of commercial for a stealth Skin Care Bio Tech start-up, having previously served as global CMO of Equinox Fitness Clubs.

Prior to Equinox, Black-Gupta was senior vice president of global marketing for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics at Estee Lauder, having also previously held global marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and the Gilette Companies.

“As we continue to evolve our business around an omnichannel retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and entertainment experience for our nationwide base of customers, we are delighted to welcome Vimla, a proven marketing veteran, to the board,” said Penn National Gaming chairman David Handler.

“She brings a wealth of consumer-focused marketing experience and success to the board and we look forward to her informing our go-to-market strategies as we move forward in the rapidly changing world of online sports betting and iGaming, while leveraging our portfolio of leading brick and mortar casinos, mychoice player loyalty program and partnership with Barstool Sports.”

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, Black-Gupta’s appointment expands the size of the board to nine members, eight of whom satisfy the standards for director independence under the current Listing Rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NSQ:PENN) closed 4.61 per cent higher at $84.25 per share in New York Monday.

