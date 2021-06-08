NeoGames appoints lottery executive Christopher Shaban as VP of sales and marketing

New York-listed lottery supplier NeoGames has appointed former IGT executive Christopher Shaban as executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer development.

Shaban brings over 24 years of global lottery industry experience to NeoGames, including expertise across all elements of lottery authorization, contracting, operations and business development.

He has spent most of his career at IGT, most recently serving as regional vice president of operations for IGT Americas, prior to which he served as vice president of US sales and business development, California general manager, vice president of global government relations and director of government relations and US sales.

Shaban joins NeoGames’ management team this week and assumes global responsibility for new sales initiatives, government relations, customer development and growth, as well as marketing initiatives.

“Chris brings a profound understanding and vast experience in the global lottery industry and its unique dynamics,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “Throughout his career, he has led numerous successful greenfield public procurement processes, lottery and digital lottery contracts, as well as legislative accomplishments across the United States and around the world.

“Chris’ passion for the lottery industry and to the unique values it promotes, has not only fostered his profound success in previous roles, it has also brought him to become highly admired by customers and colleagues alike. He is a perfect complement to our management team and we are excited to have him on board.”

Shaban said of his new role: “I’m thrilled to join the wonderful team at NeoGames, and to have the opportunity to help them build on the amazing success they have achieved as global leaders in the iLottery domain.

“The global lottery industry is going through a significant transformation as it continues to move into the digital space, and I couldn’t be more excited to play a role in this journey with NeoGames.”

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) gained 7.28 per cent to close at $67.35 per share in New York Monday.

