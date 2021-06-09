This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

OPAP appoints James Curwen as chief online officer

9th June 2021 9:50 am GMT
OPAP

Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has confirmed the appointment of James Curwen as chief online officer.

Curwen replaces Petr Matejovsky, who has decided to step down after seven years with the operator.

Curwen will lead digital operations across brands such as Pamestoixima.gr, helping to deliver the operator’s vision to establish a world-class gaming entertainment company.

“The company would like to thank Petr for his significant contribution to OPAP’s progress under his roles, as chief marketing officer, chief customer officer and chief online officer, and wish him all the best for his future endeavors,” OPAP said in a statement.

Curwen brings a wealth of iGaming industry experience to the role, having previously served as chief product officer and director of gaming at William Hill. More recently he served as chief gaming officer at Superbet, and also founded specialist slot studio Golden Rock Studios.

“OPAP welcomes James Curwen as chief online officer,” said the company. “Besides his expert background, James has also proven to be a well-respected senior leader with the ability to motivate and develop others to consistently achieve excellence, maintain the highest standards and deliver results.”

Shares in OPAP SA (ATH:OPAP) were trading unchanged at €13.67 per share in Athens Wednesday morning.

