PlayStar appoints new COO Dan Alexander

Online casino operator PlayStar has appointed industry veteran Dan Alexander to its senior management team ahead of its debut in New Jersey later this year.

Alexander will serve as chief operating officer, leveraging his decade of experience in the industry to build the foundations of the brand's online casino product.

He most recently served as head of casino at bet365, leading its expansion into new global markets and managing a team responsible for ten international gaming licences.

“Dan brings a massive amount of product, operational, marketing and industry knowledge to PlayStar and I am delighted to welcome him to the team," said PlayStar CEO Per Hellberg.

“By adding his great managerial skills to the mix, we have the perfect set-up to take the next steps in our exciting journey to become the number one casino brand in New Jersey.

“The foundation of this is our modern, agile technology platform which we are combining with the best team in the business to provide US players with a superior online casino experience.”

Alexander said of his new role: “I am delighted to join PlayStar as we prepare to launch in New Jersey. I am looking forward to shaking up the market.

“PlayStar’s approach of combining cutting-edge technology with an exceptional team is a proven formula for success and I am excited to be contributing to what will be an incredible journey. bet365 is a highly regarded organisation and has given me a suburb foundation of knowledge and experience to apply to the role with PlayStar.”