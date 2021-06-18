Oddin appoints former NGCB chairwoman Becky Harris as advisor

Prague-based eSports betting provider Oddin has named former Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) chair Becky Harris as an advisor.

Harris is currently a Distinguished Fellow in Gaming and Leadership with the International Gaming Institute at UNLV in Nevada, having finished her term as chairwoman of the NGCB in 2019. She was the first woman to hold that position, guiding the board through the repeal of PASPA, the emergence of sports betting across the United States, and various Wire Act issues.

“Many bookmakers in the US understand the potential of esports betting, yet the regulatory environment stymies significant investment in this space,” said Harris. “There is no doubt that esports betting is taking place among US bettors, it is just not necessarily happening through properly licensed operators.

“I am a believer in esports and am aligned with Oddin's vision for a safe, transparent and secure environment for esports betting. The team at Oddin has built an esports-focused technology that addresses both the concerns of regulators as well as the needs of esports fans for betting to be engaging and entertaining. I am excited to join Oddin as they continue to expand their reach in the US, starting with New Jersey.”

Oddin head of partnerships Marek Suchar commented: “Everyone at Oddin is passionate about esports and we all believe that protecting the integrity of the industry is extremely important to its long-term success. In this regard, Oddin has already partnered with ESIC and through its risk management provides integrity monitoring data. Being leaders in esports betting, it is only natural that we seek to expand our horizons and look towards the untapped US market.

“We want to help build an ecosystem where the integrity of the betting is paramount. As a former regulator and lawyer, Becky is aware of what it takes to enter and succeed in the US market. In this regard, Becky will be critical in navigating the various US regulatory frameworks and will help position Oddin as a thought leader in building a framework for safe esports betting in the US. We are extremely fortunate to have Becky on this exciting journey with us.”