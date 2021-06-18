1X2 Network names new chief technology officer

1X2 Network has appointed Gordon Lotter as chief technology officer with responsibility for its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries.

Lotter will work to ensure that the company remains at the forefront of technology through innovation and that technical implementations align with other parts of the business.

He brings more than 16 years of technology experience to the role from the likes of Playtech, Evolution Gaming and Extreme Live Gaming.

“I am delighted to welcome Gordon to the team and for us to be able to leverage his incredible expertise and experience,” said 1X2 Network CCO Kevin Reid.

“Technology is the foundation of our business and Gordon will ensure that we continue to push boundaries and innovate when it comes to tech. He joins at a time when 1X2 Network and our 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries are enjoying rapid growth so there is a great deal for him to do!”

Lotter commented on his new role: “It is a great honour to join 1X2 Network as CTO and to be given the opportunity to help grow the business through technology. I am also looking forward to working with the incredible people across the business and to motivate and inspire them to do what they do best; develop some of the most entertaining games in the market.”