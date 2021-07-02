This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Danske Lotteri Spil CEO Pernille Mehl to step down

2nd July 2021 7:34 am GMT
Danske Spil

Pernille Mehl has resigned as CEO of Danske Spil’s lottery division Danske Lotteri Spil (DLO) after nearly seven years at the helm.

Mehl has headed up the lottery division since November 2014 and is leaving the operator to join Danish tech company Clio Bonnier on 1 November.

“Pernille, together with her own team and in collaboration across Danske Spil, has delivered an incredibly good effort and impressive results in DLO, which means that today we have very strong and competitive brands within our games offering,” said Danske Spil CEO Nikolas Lyhne-Knudsen. “In addition, Pernille has helped to strengthen our unique culture in Danske Spil.”

Commenting on her decision, Mehl said: “I have enjoyed every single day in Danske Spil, so it is with sadness that I have to say goodbye. I feel proud and lucky to have been surrounded by such competent colleagues who together have helped to create a strong business, and I therefore feel completely confident about passing the ball on.”

