Gaming Intelligence
theScore brings in Patrick Jay to lead sportsbook operations

14th July 2021 11:10 am GMT
Playtech

Toronto and Nasdaq-listed digital media and sportsbook operator Score Media and Gaming has appointed industry veteran Patrick Jay to oversee sportsbook operations.

Jay will join theScore in September from Belgian operator and supplier Gaming 1, where he currently serves as chief interactive officer.

He has also previously worked at Gibraltar-based operator Addison Global as chief operating officer and at the Hong Kong Jockey Club as director of trading.

He joins the company as theScore looks to fully deploy its proprietary player account management (PAM) system and promotion engine next month.

“Key to these efforts is the addition of Patrick Jay, a highly regarded online betting industry leader with an impressive track record leading risk and trading at high profile properties across the global gaming sector, including five years at the Hong Kong Jockey Club and six years at Ladbrokes,” said theScore chairman and CEO John Levy.

“Patrick will play a major role working cross-functionally on all aspects of our sportsbook operations and theScore Bet, including the roll out of our in-house risk and trading. We are looking very forward to Patrick joining the team in September 2021.”

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc (TOR:SCR) closed 2.51 per cent lower at CAD$22.11 per share in Toronto Tuesday following the release of the company’s FY21 Q3 financial results.

