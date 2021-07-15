This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Allied Esports CEO Frank Ng steps down

15th July 2021 9:29 am GMT

New York-listed Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) has appointed Libing (Claire) Wu as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Wu assumes the roles of CEO, president and general counsel and replaces Frank Ng, who resigned after two years in charge following the company's sale of the World Poker Tour to investment firm Element Partners earlier this week.

Wu previously served as an independent director of Allied Esports and has 15 years experience as a New York attorney focusing on corporate and securities law.

“Claire’s wide-ranging experience and impressive business acumen will be essential to a smooth transition period following the sale of World Poker Tour and for leading the company into a new phase focused on long-term success,” said Allied Esports chairman Lyle Berman.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Frank for his time and service to AESE and wish him the best moving forward.”

Commenting on her new role, Wu said: “I’m honored to accept this position and look forward to working with the board and management team to drive significant growth and results for our shareholders and partners alike.”

Shares in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NAQ:AESE) closed 7.17 per cent lower at $2.07 per share in New York Wednesday.

