Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has named Commissioner Denise Smyler as chair​woman of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Smyler previously served as General Counsel of the Commonwealth and was appointed to the PGCB board in 2019.

She takes over as chair from David Barasch, who announced his retirement from public service last week after almost six years as chairman of the PGCB, which limits members to two three-year terms.

During his term, Barasch helped guide an unprecedented period [...]