Genius Sports appoints Kim Williams-Bradley to board of directors

New York-listed sports data technology provider Genius Sports has appointed former NFL finance chief Kim Williams-Bradley to its board of directors.

Williams-Bradley joins Genius Sports' nine-member board as an independent director and member of both the audit and compensation committees.

She has over two decades of experience in leadership positions across the sports and media industries, including chief financial officer of the NFL and Core Media Group, and global advisory board member of the Women’s Tennis Association. Most recently, Williams-Bradley was executive vice president and CFO of Warner Bros. Entertainment Group.

"On behalf of the board, we are delighted to welcome Kim," said Genius Sports chairman David Levy. "She is a highly regarded professional with a wealth of experience in the finance and sports media sectors, whose accomplished perspective will strengthen and diversify the board's decision-making capabilities.

"We are pleased to have Kim join our team to help drive our strategic vision as an integral member of our board and audit committee."

Williams-Bradley said she was "thrilled" to be joining Genius at such a pivotal moment for the industry, as the sports, betting and media sectors increasingly converge.

"Genius Sports continues to shape the direction of the industry and the use of official data; revolutionizing how sports leagues capture new revenue streams, while delivering greater value and security for sports books and their customers," she said. "I look forward to working with such an innovative leadership and a dedicated team around the world.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) surged 12.2 per cent to $16.28 per share in New York Wednesday.