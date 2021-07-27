Zeal Network appoints two to management board

German lottery broker Zeal Network board has appointed CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sonke Martens to its management board.

They will serve on the board alongside chief executive officer Dr Helmut Becker and chief financial officer Jonas Mattsson.

Dingwitz has been in charge of technology operations, security and engineering at Zeal for the last five years and boasts more than two decades of experience in the technology sector, while Martens has been with Zeal for over seven years and is now responsible for product management, marketing, brand management and brand strategy.

“As an e-commerce company, it is extremely important for ZEAL to meet a high technological standard and to be customer-focussed in our operations," said Zeal Network chairman of the supervisory board Peter Steiner.

"We are proud that two experienced managers from our own ranks will support our plans to drive profitable growth in the years to come. In addition, the creation of these Management Board responsibilities demonstrates the appreciation of the success already achieved by Paul Dingwitz and Sönke Martens and underlines the importance of these roles for the future success of the ZEAL Group."

Shares in Zeal Network SE (FRA:TIM) were trading 0.12 per cent higher at €40.55 per share in Frankfurt Tuesday morning.