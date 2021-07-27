This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aspire Global names Quincy Raven as US managing director

27th July 2021 9:57 am GMT
Aspire Global
Playtech

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has appointed Quincy Raven as managing director for the United States.

Raven will join the company next week and will be instrumental in executing Aspire Global’s growth strategy for the US gaming market.

He brings more than 20 years’ experience in technology and gaming to the role, having most recently served as senior director of gaming and payments at Blackhawk Network, prior to which he served as executive director of business development Americas at Scientific Games.

“The US iGaming market is growing at an impressive rate and our objective is to be at forefront of the developments,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “Quincy has excellent experience and will focus on accelerating sales and setting up the relevant operations in order to make sure Aspire Global can establish a significant presence in the US market.”

Raven said of his new role: “Aspire Global is one of the strongest supplier brands in the iGaming industry abroad with leading B2B offerings. I look forward to the opportunity to head Aspire Global’s expansion in the US and introduce its complete solution to US operators and companies who want to build a presence in the growing US iGaming market.”

Aspire Global is currently licensed in the United States in New Jersey and West Virginia, and has filed applications in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.65 per cent lower at SEK61.40 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

