BtoBet brings in Guy Gani as chief technology officer

10th August 2021 9:20 am GMT
Pronet Gaming

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook and gaming platform provider BtoBet has named Guy Gani as its new chief technology officer.

Gani will help to drive BtoBet's next phase of growth by accelerating its technological engineering development, leveraging his experience from Evolution-owned Ezugi, where he served as head of research and development, and his time as chief architect at Playtech.

“Guy’s role as CTO will be pivotal in driving continued growth and expansion for BtoBet,” said chief operations officer Dima Reiderman. “Through our Neuron 3 sports betting platform we seek to leverage ML and AI processes to predict player patterns, trends and behaviours, and I am sure that Guy will be key in the process of delivering positive player experiences through technological excellence.

“I am confident that Guy’s extensive skill-set will be a great asset to BtoBet and we couldn’t have asked for anyone better to lead our product and technology roadmap and execute on our vision.”

Gani said of his new role: “BtoBet’s focus on delivering innovative betting solutions and player-centricity stood out immediately for me. The company’s journey over the past years has been remarkable as it quickly established itself as a leading sports betting solutions provider.

“The people I have met so far at BtoBet all impressed me with their industry knowledge and innovative way of thinking, and I am excited to build on the already formidable Neuron 3 platform and to develop industry-leading betting solutions that will set the bar for a stimulating player experience.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.79 per cent lower at SEK62.80 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

