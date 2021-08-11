PointsBet strengthens global sportsbook trading team

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Aonghus Mulvihill as vice president of global sportsbook trading.

Mulvihill will report to PointsBet group chief operating officer Mark Hughes and brings 15 years of international sports betting experience to the role, having previously served as commercial director of Flutter-owned Betfair International Sports.

Prior to that he served as director of corporate strategy at Flutter Group, as well as in senior roles at Betfair Exchange and Paddy Power.

“Having watched PointsBet’s incredible expansion, including the recent acquisition of Banach Technology in Ireland, I’m absolutely thrilled to join the leadership team for a truly unique company that is putting technology first and delivering an unparalleled experience for customers around the world,” said Mulvihill.

“After shaking up the Australian betting market, PointsBet has quickly and strategically developed into one of the premium sportsbooks in the United States, continuing to build upon its unique technology offering and attracting industry-leading talent. This appointment is a dream come true.”

Mulvihill will oversee PointsBet’s global team of sports analysts in devising and implementing trading risk management strategies and trading product development, working closely with the product, tech, marketing and compliance teams.

“PointsBet’s technology and the company culture we’re building has proven time and again to be a draw for our industry’s smartest minds, and the addition of Aonghus is another example of our commitment to and vision for excellence,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken.

“Aonghus has the mind and motivation required to help us take the next step as PointsBet continues to innovate and capitalize on the investments we’ve made to deliver the fastest and most unique customer experience in sports betting today - and we’re just getting started.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 0.18 per cent higher at AUD$11.16 per share in Sydney Wednesday.