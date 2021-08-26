This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Rank Group begins search for new finance chief

26th August 2021 8:32 am GMT
Rank Group

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group is on the lookout for a new finance chief following the resignation of Bill Floydd.

Floydd has tendered his resignation in order to take up the role of chief financial officer (CFO) at London-listed British retailer Watches of Switzerland Group.

He had joined Rank as CFO in November 2018, and was appointed to the board on 1 May 2019.

“Bill has been an excellent CFO since joining Rank shortly after I joined in 2018 and I will be sad to see him go,” said Rank chief executive John O'Reilly. “He has helped secure the group's liquidity and future through the pandemic and will leave Rank in excellent financial shape.

“I wish Bill all the very best with his next venture and look forward to securing his replacement over the coming months."

Floydd added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Rank and feel that now is the right point at which to pursue my next opportunity.

“Whilst the last 18 months have been an extraordinary period for everyone, I am confident that Rank will go from strength to strength now that it is back open for business and John and the team continue to deliver on the Group's transformation programme.”

Rank’s board will shortly begin a search to succeed Floydd, who is expected to leave the group at the end of the year.

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading marginally down by 0.67 per cent at 178.80 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.

Related Tags
Bingo Casino Finance Rank Group United Kingdom
Related Videos
Related Articles

Rank Group swings to loss as revenue falls across all segments in FY2020/21

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Zeal Network appoints two to management board

Betway agrees Eintracht Frankfurt partnership in Germany

PointsBet hires Aaron O’Sullivan to head up US iGaming operations

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Rank set for £80m HMRC refund as trading begins to improve

Betsson agrees German sportsbook B2B supply deal

Rank Group introduces Hawkeye safer gambling tool

Betting firms to donate Royal Ascot race profits to UK charities

888 forms M&A ‘hit squad’ in new London corporate hub

bet-at-home.com revenue decline continues into first quarter

Rank Group reports 72% fall in quarterly revenue

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem