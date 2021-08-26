Rank Group begins search for new finance chief

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group is on the lookout for a new finance chief following the resignation of Bill Floydd.

Floydd has tendered his resignation in order to take up the role of chief financial officer (CFO) at London-listed British retailer Watches of Switzerland Group.

He had joined Rank as CFO in November 2018, and was appointed to the board on 1 May 2019.

“Bill has been an excellent CFO since joining Rank shortly after I joined in 2018 and I will be sad to see him go,” said Rank chief executive John O'Reilly. “He has helped secure the group's liquidity and future through the pandemic and will leave Rank in excellent financial shape.

“I wish Bill all the very best with his next venture and look forward to securing his replacement over the coming months."

Floydd added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Rank and feel that now is the right point at which to pursue my next opportunity.

“Whilst the last 18 months have been an extraordinary period for everyone, I am confident that Rank will go from strength to strength now that it is back open for business and John and the team continue to deliver on the Group's transformation programme.”

Rank’s board will shortly begin a search to succeed Floydd, who is expected to leave the group at the end of the year.

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) were trading marginally down by 0.67 per cent at 178.80 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.