Marcus Boyle appointed new Gambling Commission chair

The British Government has named Marcus Boyle as the new chair of the Gambling Commission.

Boyle joins the Commission with extensive change management experience across both the public and private sectors, having most recently led the development and implementation of a major programme of reform at a public sector body.

With a strong background in finance, Boyle has been an equity partner for two leading global professional services firms, including most recently at Deloitte, where he served as board member, chief strategy officer and chief operating officer. He is also chair of the British American Drama Academy.

Boyle’s appointment is for a term of five years and will provide fresh impetus for the Commission after the Gambling Act Review Call for Evidence closed on 31 March, with the government intending to publish a white paper before the end of the year.

“This is an important moment for the Gambling Commission as we fulfill our manifesto commitment to undertake the first major review of gambling laws in 15 years,” said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. “New leadership will bring a new direction and focus for the Commission and I very much look forward to working with Marcus.

“His expertise will be invaluable as he steers the Commission into a new era of gambling regulation fit for the digital age.”

Boyle takes over from Bill Moyes, who was appointed chair in 2017 and whose five-year term comes to an end this month.

Commenting on Boyle’s appointment, Betting & Gaming Council (BGC) chair Brigid Simmonds said: “I would like to congratulate Marcus Boyle and warmly welcome him to his new role.

“As part of our continued commitment to ever higher standards on safer gambling, the BGC will continue to work with the Gambling Commission, as well as with the Government on their evidence-led Gambling Review. I would also like to thank Marcus’s predecessor Bill Moyes for working with us over the last two years and wish him well for the future.”