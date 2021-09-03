This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetGames appoints new chief product and business development officer

3rd September 2021 9:16 am GMT

Live dealer specialist BetGames has appointed Ian Catchick as chief product and business development officer.

Catchick brings more than 20 years’ experience in the betting and gaming sector to the role, having begun his career with UK lottery operator Camelot. He has also held director roles at Gala Coral, Ladbrokes and Playtech, and served as chief product officer for Greek lottery and gaming operator OPAP.

“I’m excited to join BetGames and embark on a new challenge in my career,” said Catchick. “I‘m looking forward to getting started and supporting the company’s impressive success that it has achieved globally.

“BetGames is an award-winning brand that excels in bringing one-of-a-kind entertainment products to the industry and that’s just the kind of platform that offers great potential for me to spearhead its ambitious plans.”

Vytautas Kacerauskas will work alongside Catchick as vice president of product development and innovation, having stepped in as interim chief product officer.

“We are delighted to welcome aboard Ian, his experience and knowledge represent a huge asset, allowing us to diversify our portfolio and strengthen our growth plans going forward,” said BetGames CEO Andreas Koeberl. “We are looking forward to working with him and utilising his know-how in the development of multi-channel and digital strategies as we continue to create the unique gaming experiences we’re renowned for and beyond.

“I especially want to thank Vytautas for his incredible efforts as interim CPO in the last months and I’m more than happy that he will continue as one of our creative masterminds.”

