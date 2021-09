Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has named former Novomatic CEO Harald Neumann as its next chief executive.

Based in Las Vegas, Neumann will take over as the supplier’s new CEO on 1 October, replacing Lawrence Levy who steps down this Friday.

Neumann served more than five years as Novomatic CEO before stepping down in February 2020 due to family reasons. Following Novomatic’s acquisition of a majority stake in Ainsworth in 2016, he has served as [...]