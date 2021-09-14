Genius Sports brings in Ian Wray to lead global soccer business

New York-listed Genius Sports has appointed sports data expert Ian Wray to lead its global soccer business.

Wray joins Genius Sports from ChyronHego, where he led global sales for the sports-data focused Tracab division over the past nine years.

In that role he worked closely with the majority of major football leagues and federations globally to implement data tracking, coaching and fan engagement solutions.

His new role at Genius Sports will see Wray oversee partnerships with many of the world’s leading soccer organizations, including the English Premier League, Argentine Football Association and Liga MX.

He will also help to expand Genius Sports’ fast-growing range of technology, video and fan engagement solutions across the global soccer sector.

“Ian is a real expert in how official data can be monetized to power the most contextual and engaging products for fans, coaches, broadcasters and other key stakeholders,” said Genius Sports chief commercial officer Jack Davison. “Our global soccer business has grown significantly in recent years and Ian is the perfect person to take that to the next level.”

Commenting on his appointment, Wray said: “I’m tremendously excited to be joining Genius Sports at this key moment in the company’s development. The market for official sports data and video content is continuing to expand at pace.

“I’m, therefore, very much looking forward to helping Genius Sports leverage its existing technology portfolio, as well as its impressive recent acquisitions, to deliver even greater value across the whole spectrum of stakeholders within the world of soccer.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 6.12 per cent lower at $21.01 per share in New York Monday.