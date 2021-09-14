This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Genius Sports brings in Ian Wray to lead global soccer business

14th September 2021 9:06 am GMT

New York-listed Genius Sports has appointed sports data expert Ian Wray to lead its global soccer business.

Wray joins Genius Sports from ChyronHego, where he led global sales for the sports-data focused Tracab division over the past nine years.

In that role he worked closely with the majority of major football leagues and federations globally to implement data tracking, coaching and fan engagement solutions.

His new role at Genius Sports will see Wray oversee partnerships with many of the world’s leading soccer organizations, including the English Premier League, Argentine Football Association and Liga MX.

He will also help to expand Genius Sports’ fast-growing range of technology, video and fan engagement solutions across the global soccer sector.

“Ian is a real expert in how official data can be monetized to power the most contextual and engaging products for fans, coaches, broadcasters and other key stakeholders,” said Genius Sports chief commercial officer Jack Davison. “Our global soccer business has grown significantly in recent years and Ian is the perfect person to take that to the next level.”

Commenting on his appointment, Wray said: “I’m tremendously excited to be joining Genius Sports at this key moment in the company’s development. The market for official sports data and video content is continuing to expand at pace.

“I’m, therefore, very much looking forward to helping Genius Sports leverage its existing technology portfolio, as well as its impressive recent acquisitions, to deliver even greater value across the whole spectrum of stakeholders within the world of soccer.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 6.12 per cent lower at $21.01 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Football Genius Sports Sports Betting Sports Data
Related Videos
Related Articles

Sportradar ushers in new era as a public company

Barstool Sportsbook partners Genius Sports

Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

Genius Sports doubles revenue but Q2 loss soars to $464.2m

Genius Sports agrees sports data partnership with Caesars

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

DraftKings and BetMGM first to go online in Wyoming

NFL adds four more US sportsbooks as official partners

Genius Sports brings in Steve Bornstein to lead North American operations

Genius Sports acquires video marketing specialist Spirable

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Genius Sports seals new sports data supply deal with DraftKings

BCLC partners Genius Sports for official betting data and pricing

Genius Sports appoints Kim Williams-Bradley to board of directors

Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming