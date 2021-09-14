This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Gamomat promotes Alexandra Krone to senior management team

14th September 2021 8:03 am GMT
Evolution

Slot game developer Gamomat has promoted Alexandra Krone to the role of joint-managing director.

Krone has served as Gamomat’s chief people officer since July 2017 and will now work alongside managing partner and founder Dietmar Hermjohannes to drive the growth of the business with an ongoing focus on employee care and corporate culture.

“I’m thrilled Alex is becoming joint managing director. Her expertise and passion will ensure the team continues to increase in size while simultaneously nurturing a culture conducive to advancement,” said Hermjohannes.

Germany-based Gamomat has developed casino games since 2008 and currently boasts an iGaming portfolio of over 130 titles in the real money and social casino verticals.

