Pariplay brings in Joey Hurtado as managing director of games

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has appointed Joey Hurtado as managing director of its games division.

Hurtado joins Pariplay from Gamesys where he served as head of product operations for the past two years, and will be tasked with leading the strategic development of Pariplay’s in-house games studio and proprietary content.

Prior to Gamesys, Hurtado worked at leading operators including 888 Holdings, Unibet, GVC (now Entain) and Betsson.

“Joey brings the sort of experience and deep industry knowledge that will prove invaluable as we implement our growth strategy for proprietary games content,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “I look forward to working together as we continue to make rapid progress in an ever-increasing number of regulated markets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hurtado said: “It is a privilege to be joining a company with a well-earned reputation for excellence in both aggregation and the production of its own high-quality in-house content.

“My goal now is to use my own industry experience to drive forward Pariplay’s games development strategy so that we can put our titles in front of as many eyes as possible around the world.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.64 per cent higher at SEK74.20 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.