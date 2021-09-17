This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech appoints former EY executive to board of directors

17th September 2021 8:41 am GMT
Playtech

London-listed gaming operator and supplier Playtech has appointed former EY executive Linda Marston-Weston to the board as a non-executive director.

Marston-Weston will join the board of Playtech on 1 October following the departure of senior independent director John Jackson and non-executive director Claire Milne on 30 September.

She is currently a partner and head of transaction tax at Cooper Parry, having previously held a number of roles at EY between 1999 and December 2020.

"I am delighted to welcome Linda to the Board,” said Playtech non-executive chairman Brian Mattingley. “In addition to her significant work in the areas of people, diversity and inclusion, Linda will bring a huge amount of experience, strategic insight, and technical expertise to Playtech having spent more than three decades advising businesses at board level.

“We all look forward to working with her as we enter the next stage of the Group's growth and development.”

The company also announced that current non-executive director Ian Penrose will become senior independent director on 30 September.

“On behalf of the Board, I'd like to express our thanks and appreciation to John and Claire for their contribution to Playtech's development over the last five years which has been central in laying the foundations for the next phase ahead,” Mattingley added.

“Claire, in her role as Interim Chair, and John as Senior Independent Director, brought invaluable experience, leadership and stability to the governance of the Company.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.38 per cent higher on the news in London early Friday morning at 431.20 pence per share.

Playtech
