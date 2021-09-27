1X2 Network names new head of business development and marketing

Casino games developer 1X2 Network has appointed Jason Bradbury as head of business development and marketing.

Bradbury brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role from working for the likes of Inspired, William Hill and Entain. He also recently co-founded slot developer BB Games.

“Jason is a great hire for 1X2 Network as we continue to grow our incredible team,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “His experience working with some of the industry’s power players will undoubtedly help as we continue to grow 1X2 Network into a tier one content provider.

“Jason’s knowledge and experience is matched by his passion and dedication, qualities that we look for in any new member joining the team. I’d like to take the opportunity to officially welcome Jason to 1X2 Network and look forward to working with him moving forwards.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bradbury said: “This was an opportunity I simply had to accept, and I am very excited to be joining such an incredible organisation that is responsible for some of the hottest games in the market right now.

“The team behind 1X2 Network has a clear vision for the business and the games it develops, and it is an honour to join such talented people. I believe I can bring a lot to 1X2 Network and look forward to helping the business achieve and exceed its goals.”