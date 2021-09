Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson will hold an extraordinary general meeting next month at the request of major shareholders to elect a new chairman and board of directors.

The call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) follows the company’s 17 September announcement in which chairman Patrick Svensk outlined plans for the departure of chief executive Pontus Lindwall, with that announcement ultimately leading to Svensk’s own departure.

Major shareholder Hamberg Förvalning AB has proposed that current director [...]