FSB taps IGT for latest new hire

FSB has appointed Madinia Melanis as vice president of program management as the sports betting and iGaming supplier continues to expand its presence in North America.

Melanis will officially assume her role at FSB on November 12 and will be responsible for the on-boarding of FSB’s North American client base, and building out its retail and online delivery teams in the region.

Melanis joins FSB from IGT where she held several roles in the past eight years, most recently serving as senior manager, head of North American PlaySports PMO.

“Madinia is a major coup for FSB and she will play a key part in our plans for the North American market,” said FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman. “She has incredible experience and knowledge of the industry and the wider sports betting market, and we are thrilled to be able to leverage this.

“FSB is at the cutting-edge of retail and online gambling technologies and as we further establish ourselves in North America we will continue to onboard the best talent in the business and in Madinia we have certainly done that.”

Commenting on her appointment, Melanis said: “It is an honour to join such an innovative, fast-growing organisation that has ambitious plans for North America. I am looking forward to using the experience I have gained over the years to help take the company to the next level and to not only meet but exceed the goals it has set for itself.”