Gaming Intelligence
Swintt appoints new head of account management

19th October 2021 9:19 am GMT
Swintt
Malta-based casino games developer Swintt has appointed Tanya Axisa as its new head of account management.

Axisa brings extensive gaming industry experience to the role, having previously worked as both an account manager and senior account manager at BetSoft Games and Quickspin respectively.

“Tanya arrives at Swintt with a wealth of industry experience and I have no doubt she’ll prove to be an invaluable addition to our team,” said Swintt chief commercial officer David Mann.

“Having already managed and supported a number of big-name operators in her previous roles, Tanya has the perfect skill set to take our Account Management department to the next level. She understands not only the demands and responsibilities of the role, but also the wider culture and ambition here at Swintt, so I’m certain she’ll play a key role in helping us hit new heights in future.”

Commenting on her new role, Axisa said: “Swintt has already made its mark by becoming one of the most up-and-coming software suppliers in the industry and I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to join such a talented and experienced team.

“I’m excited for the challenge ahead and believe that with the experience I’ve built up over the past seven years, I’ll really be able to contribute to driving the company forward as we look to achieve our goal of becoming a tier 1 game provider for casino platforms around the world.”

