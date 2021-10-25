This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Caesars Entertainment appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan to Board

25th October 2021 10:38 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment has appointed former Nevada Gaming Control Board chair Sandra Douglass Morgan to its board of directors.

Morgan previously served as a commissioner with the Nevada Gaming Commission and was appointed chair of the the Nevada Gaming Control Board in January 2019, a role she relinquished in November 2020.

"We are delighted to add Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Caesars Entertainment leadership team," said Caesars Entertainment executive chairman Gary Carano. 

"Sandra is rooted in the gaming industry in a way few others could be. Her experience as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and as a member of the Nevada Gaming Commission gives her a deep understanding of our industry. 

“Her leadership as an attorney for gaming corporations and government entities adds another lens through which she has developed a unique perspective which will help our company continue to move forward as the gaming landscape evolves and grows.”

Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg added: "Sandra is a proven leader, team builder, and passionate advocate for always doing the right thing. I'm pleased to add her independent voice to our strong board of directors.

“I look forward to working with her, the rest of our board, and the management team to continue to drive results for our guests, our Team Members, and our shareholders.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 1.11 per cent lower at $112.05 per share in New York Friday.

