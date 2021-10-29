BCLC names Dan Beebe as interim chief operating officer

Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has appointed Dan Beebe as interim chief operating officer (COO) to replace Brad Desmarais following his retirement.

Beebe steps into the COO role on an interim basis while BCLC takes the time necessary to fill the role permanently, including through an internal and external recruitment process.

Previously BCLC’s director of lottery strategic development, Beebe brings industry experience, including previous leadership roles in digital services, eLottery and strategic business development.

Lynda Cavanaugh continues in the role of BCLC’s interim president and CEO, while Jim Lightbody continues his medical leave to undergo cancer treatment and recovery.