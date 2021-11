Karsten Fogh Holanng has been named as the next chief executive officer of Denmark’s state controlled online betting and gaming operator.

Holanng has served as chief information officer of Danske Spil for the past five years and will take over as chief executive of Danske Licens Spil in February, replacing Niels Erik Folmann, who will leave the business after nine years in charge to join Danish amusement park operator Tivoli.

“Karsten has in-depth knowledge of the business [...]