EveryMatrix expands Miami office with new senior commercial hire

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has announced the appointment of Greg Ivry as business development manager in its Miami office

In his new role, Ivry will focus on generating platform, sports and casino opportunities in the region and report into EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman.

With 15 years of experience, Ivry previously worked for DraftKings as a senior director of business development and also served at StubHub for ten years in various development-oriented roles.

“I am excited to have Greg joining EveryMatrix,” said Nyman. “He will bring many years of experience in areas and regions that will generate new exciting opportunities for our company.

“I believe that together we will accelerate our growth and further establish EveryMatrix as the leading technology provider of iGaming in the US and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment Ivry said: “I am thrilled to join EveryMatrix. There is a huge opportunity to grow the US sports business via traditional and creative partnerships, which is very energizing.

“The strong EveryMatrix culture already permeated the US office in Miami, and I am excited to bring my business development experience to the accomplished and growing team.”